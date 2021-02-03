 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wendy's opening near Walmart in Conover
0 comments
alert featured

Wendy's opening near Walmart in Conover

{{featured_button_text}}
02XX21-hdr-news-wendy's-p1.jpg

A new Wendy's restaurant is being built near Walmart in Conover.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A Wendy’s restaurant is being built in Conover, the sixth location for the fast food chain in Catawba County.

The new restaurant is going up on N.C. 16 at Interstate 40 exit 132. The restaurant is near Walmart and Burger King.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The building permit submitted by owners Tar Heel Capital Wendy’s out of Boone was approved in October. Related permits, such as plumbing, electrical and mechanical, were approved in late December.

The building will be 2,646 total square feet, according to the building permit filed with Catawba County.

Construction is valued at $249,174, according to the permit.

The franchisee, Tar Heel Capital Wendy’s, also owns the Fairgrove Church Road location in Conover and 16th Street NE Hickory location, according to the company’s website.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert