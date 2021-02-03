Wendy's opening near Walmart in Conover

A Wendy’s restaurant is being built in Conover, the sixth location for the fast food chain in Catawba County.

The new restaurant is going up on N.C. 16 at Interstate 40 exit 132. The restaurant is near Walmart and Burger King.

The building permit submitted by owners Tar Heel Capital Wendy’s out of Boone was approved in October. Related permits, such as plumbing, electrical and mechanical, were approved in late December.

The building will be 2,646 total square feet, according to the building permit filed with Catawba County.

Construction is valued at $249,174, according to the permit.

The franchisee, Tar Heel Capital Wendy’s, also owns the Fairgrove Church Road location in Conover and 16th Street NE Hickory location, according to the company’s website.

