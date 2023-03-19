HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro was recognized by national franchisor Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. for its outstanding real estate production and service in 2022.

The office earned the President’s Cup Award, which is given to offices that achieve specified levels of sales production in gross commission income and/or units closed over the past calendar year.

The President’s Cup Award is the highest attainable honor for offices in the Weichert franchise system.

The following agents also received individual recognition for their sales achievements in 2022.

Marty Pennell – Chairman’s Club

Debby Bullock-Benfield – Chairman’s Club

Crystal Gragg – President’s Club (Platinum)

Rob Taylor – President’s Club (Gold)

Victoria Lyford – President’s Club (Gold)

Brittany Scott – President’s Club (Gold)

Jennifer Martin – Ambassador Club

Fran Wynn – Ambassador Club

Jennifer Clark – Executive Club

Celli Mellert – Executive Club

Lora Rousseau – Executive Club

Jamie Queen – Executive Club

Myra Marshall – Executive Club

Larry Skinner – Executive Club

Mallory Young – Sales Associate Achievement

Michelle King – Sales Associate Achievement

Monica Setzer – Sales Associate Achievement

Renee Drum – Sales Associate Achievement

Rip Robbins – Sales Associate Achievement

Rachel Sanders – Sales Associate Achievement

“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to offer exceptional service to their clients.”

