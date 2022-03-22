Weichert, Realtors-Team Metro agents honored

HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is proud to announce that 20 out of its 27 qualifying agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., for their outstanding real estate performance in 2021.

The following agents received recognition based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed over the past calendar year.

Debby Bullock-Benfield – Chairman’s Club

Marty Pennell (The Pennell Group) – President’s Club (Platinum)

Rob Taylor – President’s Club (Platinum)

Crystal Gragg – President’s Club (Gold)

Brittany Scott – President’s Club (Gold)

Fran Wynn – President’s Club (Gold)

Jennifer Clark – President’s Club (Gold)

Tiffany Annas – President’s Club (Gold)

Victoria Lyford – President’s Club (Gold)

Lora Rousseau – Ambassador Club

Celli Mellert – Ambassador Club

Jennifer Martin – Executive Club

Myra Marshall – Executive Club

Michelle King – Executive Club

Jan Hendrix – Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Jamie Queen – Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Mandee Daniels – Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Terrence Tipps – Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Larry Skinner – Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Doris Holland – Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro also earned the President’s Cup Office Award for the fifth straight year. The award recognizes Weichert franchised companies that produce $2.5 million or more in gross commission income and/or close 600 or more units over the past calendar year.

“We are very proud of everything our agents have been able to accomplish for our clients and our community,” said Kim Smith, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro. “We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated team of agents who are always willing to go above and beyond for our clients.”

Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE in Hickory, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.