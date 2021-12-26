Weichert, Realtors- Team Metro welcomes agent

HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro announced that Rachel Sanders has joined its team of agents. Sanders will serve clients in Catawba County and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.

“We are very excited to welcome Rachel to our team,” said Kim Smith, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro. “Her passion and hardworking nature will certainly help her offer exceptional service to each of her clients.”

Sanders was drawn to Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro due to the company’s family-like culture, friendly environment and the extensive resources offered to its agents.

Sanders takes pride in providing a personalized approach with each of her clients throughout the entire home buying and/or selling process.

Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.