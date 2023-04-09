HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is proud to announce that Thazjay Paddyfoot has joined its team of agents. Paddyfoot will serve clients in Catawba County and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thazjay to our team,” said Kim Smith, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro. “His hardworking and driven nature will certainly help him provide exceptional service to each of his clients.”

Paddyfoot was drawn to Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro due to the company’s track record of producing top real estate agents, and for the opportunity to grow by utilizing their strong training programs and tools.

As a Weichert affiliated agent, Paddyfoot has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide the best possible real estate service to his clients.

Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, call 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.