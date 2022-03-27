Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro announced that Mallory Young has joined its team of agents. Young will serve clients in Catawba County and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mallory to our team,” said Kim Smith, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro. “Her experience in the real estate industry and passion for helping others will be great benefits to clients in our community.”

As a Weichert affiliated agent, Young has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide the best possible real estate service to her clients.

Young has over seven years of experience as a real estate agent and is licensed in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

She moved to the area to be closer to family.

Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, call Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.