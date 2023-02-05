HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro welcomes Lanie Bumgarner to its team of agents. Bumgarner will serve clients in Catawba County and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.

As a Weichert affiliated agent, Bumgarner has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology, and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide the best possible real estate service to her clients.

“If you are looking to buy or sell a home, I’m excited to put my time and effort into finding you the perfect opportunity,” said Bumgarner. “I strive for client satisfaction and will do everything in my power to make your home buying or selling experience a breeze.”

Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.