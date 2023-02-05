HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro announced that Christopher Beach has joined its team of agents. Beach will serve clients in Catawba County and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.

As a Weichert affiliated agent, Beach has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology, and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide the best possible real estate service to his clients.

“As your agent I will always be honest and treat you with the utmost respect,” said Beach. “I am a very sociable person and love to help people. I plan to use these attributes to help market, promote, and engage in the process of buying or selling your home. I look forward to working with you throughout one of the most important decisions and purchases you will face.”

Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.