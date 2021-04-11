Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro welcomes agent

HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro announced the addition of Monica Setzer to its team of agents. Setzer will serve clients in Catawba County and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Monica to our team,” said Kim Smith, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro. “Her hard-working and driven nature will certainly help her provide exceptional service to all of her clients.”

Smith said that as a Weichert agent, Setzer has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide her clients the best possible real estate service.

Setzer has lived in several different countries and states, and her experiences have helped her empathize with people from different backgrounds. She’s also able to serve a diverse set of clients with fluency in English, Spanish and Italian.

Setzer joins an experienced group at Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro that was recently awarded the President’s Cup Office Award by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc.

Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE in Hickory, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.