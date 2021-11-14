Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro announces addition

Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. For more information, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or kim@teammetro.net .

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. has grown steadily since Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, launched the company's franchise division in 2001. The affiliate division was created to offer a business model for franchisee ownership candidates described as "a clearly defined operating system for marketing and managing a real estate business." Weichert Real Estate Affiliates has offices serving over 370 markets in 41 states.