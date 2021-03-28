Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro agents honored

HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro announced its 2020 Office Award Winners. The agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed in 2020.
Agents from Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro to earn recognition included:
Marty Pennell – Chairman’s Club
Debby Bullock-Benfield – President’s Club (Platinum)
Rob Taylor – President’s Club (Platinum)
Jennifer Clark – President’s Club (Gold)
Crystal Gragg – President’s Club (Gold)
Brittany Scott – Ambassador Club
Celli Mellert – Executive Club
Frances Wynn—Executive Club
Lora Rousseau—Executive Club
Victoria Lyford—Executive Club
Anthony Walker – Sales Associate Achievement Certificate
Jennifer Martin—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate
Michelle King—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate
Myra Marshall—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate
Renee Drum—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate
Stacy Bernas—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate
Tiffany Annas—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate
The Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro office was also awarded the President’s Club Office Award, which recognizes Weichert franchised companies that produce $700,000 or more in gross commission income and/or close 240 or more units over the past calendar year.
Marty Pennell was also recognized by the Weichert Carolinas Broker Council as the Top Overall Associate, the Top Listing Associate (GCI and units) and the Top Selling Associate (units), while Brittany Scott earned the Top Rookie Award among associates in the Broker Council.
“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to adapt to the various challenges of 2020 and continue to offer exceptional service to their clients.”
Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.
