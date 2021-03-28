Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro agents honored

The Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro office was also awarded the President’s Club Office Award, which recognizes Weichert franchised companies that produce $700,000 or more in gross commission income and/or close 240 or more units over the past calendar year.

Marty Pennell was also recognized by the Weichert Carolinas Broker Council as the Top Overall Associate, the Top Listing Associate (GCI and units) and the Top Selling Associate (units), while Brittany Scott earned the Top Rookie Award among associates in the Broker Council.

“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to adapt to the various challenges of 2020 and continue to offer exceptional service to their clients.”