Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro agents honored
Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro agents honored

Metro

Shown are award winners from Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro announced its 2020 Office Award Winners. The agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed in 2020.

Agents from Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro to earn recognition included:

Marty Pennell – Chairman’s Club

Debby Bullock-Benfield – President’s Club (Platinum)

Rob Taylor – President’s Club (Platinum)

Jennifer Clark – President’s Club (Gold)

Crystal Gragg – President’s Club (Gold)

Brittany Scott – Ambassador Club

Celli Mellert – Executive Club

Frances Wynn—Executive Club

Lora Rousseau—Executive Club

Victoria Lyford—Executive Club

Anthony Walker – Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Jennifer Martin—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Michelle King—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Myra Marshall—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Renee Drum—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Stacy Bernas—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

Tiffany Annas—Sales Associate Achievement Certificate

The Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro office was also awarded the President’s Club Office Award, which recognizes Weichert franchised companies that produce $700,000 or more in gross commission income and/or close 240 or more units over the past calendar year.

Marty Pennell was also recognized by the Weichert Carolinas Broker Council as the Top Overall Associate, the Top Listing Associate (GCI and units) and the Top Selling Associate (units), while Brittany Scott earned the Top Rookie Award among associates in the Broker Council.

“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to adapt to the various challenges of 2020 and continue to offer exceptional service to their clients.”

Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.

