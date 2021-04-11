Weichert Real Estate Affiliates honors agents

HICKORY — Team Metro is proud to announce their 2020 Office Award winners. The following local agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed in 2020.
Debby Bullock-Benfield (President's Club - Platinum)
Rob Taylor (President's Club - Platinum)
Marty Pennell (Chairman's Club)
Crystal Gragg (President's Club - Gold)
Jennifer Clark (President's Club - Gold)
Brittany Scott (Ambassador Club)
Celli Mellert (Executive Club)
Frances Wynn (Executive Club)
Lora Rousseau (Executive Club)
Victoria Lyford (Executive Club)
Anthony Walker (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
Jennifer Martin (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
Michelle King (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
Myra Marshall (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
Renee Drum (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
Stacy Bernas (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
Tiffany Annas (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
"We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year," said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates. "We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to adapt to the various challenges of 2020 and continue to offer exceptional service to their clients."
Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or kim@teammetro.net.