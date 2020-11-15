Webinar to explore reducing tax expenses

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Business Expense and Business Use of Your Home” webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 9-10:30 a.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.

Which items can you deduct to reduce your tax expense? This seminar identifies expenses that businesses can deduct from their taxes, how much of these expenses can be deducted, and how to differentiate between capital and deductible expenses. In addition the seminar reviews IRS publication 587 on the business use of your home and helps you determine how much of a deduction can be taken for a home business.

There is no charge to participate in this webinar, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.