Webinar should help nonprofits make requests

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Crafting Your One Page Ask” webinar on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9-10:30 a.m.

The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices.

This webinar guides nonprofit organizations through crafting a one-page ask that resonates with prospective supporters. This session breaks down the different categories of nonprofit requests, highlighting key charitable giving trends and showing participants how to reach local businesses, individuals, and foundations with a compelling one-page proposal.

There is no charge to participate in this webinar, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer.

To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.