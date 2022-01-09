Webinar looks at starting business

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will offer a no-cost “How to Start and Grow an Arts/Crafts Business in NC” webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

The webinar will explain how to properly start an arts/crafts related business. Topics will include how to properly register a business, best management practices and tips for growth.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit sbc.cvcc.edu to register online. This program is co-hosted by the Mayland Community College Small Business Center.