Wealth advisory practice earns Ameriprise award

This award was given to Beth L. Deal Financial Advisory Group because of their ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients. Less than 15% of Ameriprise practices have earned this honor.