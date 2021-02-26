'We’re thrilled,' eased alcohol restrictions welcome news for bars, restaurants

“But it’ll be nice to have people back at the bar,” Heilman said. “We’ll be able to have people stay for a while. It’ll be at least semi-normal.”

With the restrictions being eased, COVID-19 case numbers decreasing and the vaccine finally being rolled out, Heilman is feeling more hopeful.

“I think everyone is starting to gear up and get back to a semi-normal again,” he said. “I think I can speak for myself and my employees. I think we’re starting to get some fatigue from it all.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cooper also announced that bars and restaurants are again allowed to serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 11 p.m., lifting the previous 9 p.m. limit. While Heilman doesn’t expect to serve past 8 p.m., the extended time is welcome at other establishments.

Novel Taproom in Newton lost two of their busiest hours for alcohol sales when the 9 p.m. cutoff went into effect, owner Jeff Allen said. The taproom made the most money between 9 and 10 p.m. and the second-most revenue between 10 and 11 p.m., Allen said.

“For us, we lost two-thirds of our most popular three hours,” he said. “Because of that, as well as the overall restrictions, and because of the hours you have a hard time doing any kind of event. … So we’re thrilled at the restrictions being lifted.”