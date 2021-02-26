'We’re thrilled,' eased alcohol restrictions welcome news for bars, restaurants

Ben Heilman didn’t watch Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. He wasn’t expecting any changes for his business, the Craft Beer Cellar in Hickory.
Later, he saw online that bars that do not serve food would be allowed to open for on-site service for the first time since March 2020.
The new rules mean that on Friday, Heilman can serve customers beer on site for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic first closed businesses last year.
“I’m happy and honestly a little surprised. I wasn’t expecting it to happen for another month or more,” Heilman said.
After learning bars are allowed to open at 30 percent capacity starting Friday at 5 p.m., Heilman and his staff started rushing to get ready. They have to clean, clear room for tables and find kegs of beer to put on tap. After using up their kegs of beer last year, Heilman hasn’t restocked, he said.
“I’m scrambling to see if I can get anything by Friday,” he said.
Customers have already told him they’ll be there at 5 p.m. Friday. They’re excited to come back, and Heilman and his staff are excited to see them.
Though Craft Beer Cellar hasn’t sold drinks for on-site consumption since last March, the store has kept business going by selling to-go beer in growlers, cans and bottles. Financially, the last year hasn’t been too bad, Heilman said.
“But it’ll be nice to have people back at the bar,” Heilman said. “We’ll be able to have people stay for a while. It’ll be at least semi-normal.”
With the restrictions being eased, COVID-19 case numbers decreasing and the vaccine finally being rolled out, Heilman is feeling more hopeful.
“I think everyone is starting to gear up and get back to a semi-normal again,” he said. “I think I can speak for myself and my employees. I think we’re starting to get some fatigue from it all.”
Cooper also announced that bars and restaurants are again allowed to serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 11 p.m., lifting the previous 9 p.m. limit. While Heilman doesn’t expect to serve past 8 p.m., the extended time is welcome at other establishments.
Novel Taproom in Newton lost two of their busiest hours for alcohol sales when the 9 p.m. cutoff went into effect, owner Jeff Allen said. The taproom made the most money between 9 and 10 p.m. and the second-most revenue between 10 and 11 p.m., Allen said.
“For us, we lost two-thirds of our most popular three hours,” he said. “Because of that, as well as the overall restrictions, and because of the hours you have a hard time doing any kind of event. … So we’re thrilled at the restrictions being lifted.”
Novel’s revenue was especially impacted on the weekends, Allen said. Now that alcohol sales will be allowed after 11 p.m., Allen’s customers are already looking forward to staying out a little later, he said.
When the 9 p.m. cutoff went into effect, Novel also stopped hosting live music, which drew audiences from a dozen surrounding counties, Allen said. His customers are happy for late-night alcohol sales to resume but more excited for music to return to Novel.
“So we’ll be bringing music back, but we’re going to ease back into things,” Allen said. “There are still restrictions in place. … Overall it’s a huge deal for us.”
Allen hopes the latest ease on restriction is an indication of more to come in the months ahead.
Bryan Norris, owner of Backstreets Grill in Hickory, said that although alcohol sales aren’t a large driver of business after 9 p.m., he is happy to be able to offer drinks alongside food until closing time.
“It’s hard for restaurants to cut their alcohol sales off and serve food still until 10 p.m., especially on the weekends,” Norris said. “I understand this (order) better than the previous one.”
The later alcohol sales also allows time for people who get off work late —often restaurant workers — to enjoy a drink at the end of their day, he said.
Norris said the restaurant has followed COVID-19 restrictions and rules for the past year. but controlling crowds and getting people to wear masks has been difficult.