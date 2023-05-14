HICKORY — After five years in business, WAXmd is excited to open a second location.

The original WAXmd, located in Viewmont near Bojangles at 2923 N. Center St., Suite C, has experienced great success as the only dedicated waxing salon in the area.

The WAXmd brand is now expanding to the other side of town, near U.S. 70. From brows to Brazilians, WAXmd offers full body waxing, lash lifts, brow laminations, brow/lash tinting, dermaplaning and will be introducing sugaring to its service menu.

The modern, upscale facility is at 2340 15th Ave. SE, Suite 104, Hickory, near Bob Evan's. Call 828-838-1194 or visit waxmd123.com online to book an appointment now. Everyone is welcome to join Dr. Jenette Swisher, owner, and staff at a ribbon-cutting celebration on May 24 at 4:30 p.m.