Visitor spending hit by pandemic

The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.

“An overwhelming majority of counties across North Carolina had a significant decrease in visitor spending due to the pandemic. This drastic reduction in visitor spending clearly shows the vital role that tourism, including business travelers, hosting conferences and sports tournaments, plays in the overall health of our local economy and small businesses,” said Mandy Hildebrand, CEO of the Hickory Metro Convention Center and Visitors Bureau. “However, on a positive note, our 2021 bookings and visitor expenditures are now trending much higher, which indicates we are on the road to recovery for the travel and tourism industry in Catawba County and the Hickory Metro.”