Over the past 20 years, annual visitor spending in Catawba County increased by $118 million. It’s a testament to the growing attraction of the region.

The impact of growing tourism has sculpted the county, Hickory Metro Convention Center and Visitors Center CEO Mandy Pitts Hildebrand said.

“Tourism has substantially impacted Catawba County in a positive way in the past two decades,” she said. “Visitor spending has increased tremendously over the years.”

The county’s growing parks system, breweries, wineries, restaurants and an increasing interest in outdoor activities has drawn more and more people to Catawba County each year, she said. Sports tourism is increasing in the area, she said, and familiar staples such as the furniture industry in Catawba County still draw visitors who stay for days.

The past two decades have brought new attractions to Catawba County and with those come more visitors. Catawba Farms, a winery, brewery, farm, inn and soon home to a synthetic ice rink is a growing attraction. Its owners, Twyla Deese, Michael Waltuch and Dennis Baucom, have seen increasing interest in visiting the farm and Catawba County in general since 2015, Baucom said.

“There’s a lot of interest in wineries and breweries in general,” Baucom said. “And then if you have the ability to have a winery on the same property with 17 acres (as Catawba Farms does) people can wander around and do other activities. That becomes a destination for the day, not just for a beer or two or a glass of wine. Most of our guests are there for several hours.”

Then, the team points guests to downtown Newton to visit their other location. From there, guests explore Newton or other parts of the county, Deese said.

The interest in breweries and wineries is relatively new and has grown over the past two decades, Hildebrand said. Catawba County was ahead of the game, with Olde Hickory Brewing opening in 1994, well before the craft beer boom, she said.

Businesses like OHB and Catawba Farms are just one piece of the growing puzzle that draws people to Catawba County, Deese said.

“In Catawba County there's a river system and a mountain or two but there isn't something grand and monumental as an attraction so we have to help build the pieces that create the legacy that those families of the past and these families now really deserve,” Deese said. “It's a sense of responsibility and compassion for the community.”

Catawba County has a number of pieces that add up to a county worth visiting, she said. It’s reflected in the visitor spending numbers, Hildebrand said. The county saw $302.8 million in visitor spending in 2019, the latest year available. In 2000, that number was $184.2 million.

When it comes to the economic impact of tourism dollars, Catawba County pulled in the 16th highest amount from tourism spending among North Carolina’s 100 counties, according to a study for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association​.

“It’s people’s livelihood in our community. It brings visitors to our community and these visitors spend money in our community and then the money helps our residents,” Hildebrand said.

Public investment over the past 20 years has played a significant role in drawing people to the county, she said. Hickory’s City Walk, the coming River Walk, Conover’s park update and Newton’s downtown upgrades all increase Catawba County’s draw, she said.

One of the biggest changes has been the addition of Catawba County’s three current parks — soon to be four once Mountain Creek Park in southeastern Catawba County is complete.

Catawba County Manager Mick Berry remembers the ribbon cutting for the county’s first park — Riverbend Park — in 1999. The county got state money to open it and thought it would be a way to increase quality of life for Catawba County residents. Twenty years later, after opening two more parks and starting another, the county found that the parks pull double duty — they’re an attraction for locals and people in the region. The parks draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, Berry said.

Bakers Mountain Park opened in 2002 and St. Stephens Park opened under the county in 2009. Catawba County added 200 acres to Riverbend Park last year and started construction on Mountain Creek this year.

The latest park emphasizes drawing people in from surrounding areas Berry said. The county is funneling more money to parks to add activities and events.

“We're moving into active participation: pickleball, mountain biking, birdwatching,” Berry said. “We’re adding the resources and providing more amenities.”

Interest in outdoor activities, including hiking and mountain biking, is growing, Berry said. People who live in the Charlotte region are looking for areas to get out in nature, and Catawba County is a close option.

That’s what Catawba Farms also takes advantage of, Baucom said. As Charlotte has grown over the past 20 years, it's spread north and west, making Catawba County a destination for new activities, he said.

“Everything we do, it’s to get them out of the major metro area and give them something else to do and that's something they wouldn’t normally be engaged in,” he said. “Most of our guests are from the greater region.”

With the expansion of N.C. 16 and Highway 150, Catawba County is poised to take advantage of that growth in the future.

