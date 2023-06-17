HICKORY — Catawba Valley Health System announced the hiring of Michele Sedney as its new vice president and chief human resources officer. Sedney comes to CVHS from Johns Hopkins Health System in Maryland where she served as vice president for human resources.

Sedney holds a Master of Science in Management degree with a concentration in human resources from the University of Maryland. Additionally, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Human Resource Administration from Towson State University and a certificate of labor relations from Cornell University.

A recent notable undertaking for Sedney was successfully leading Johns Hopkins through COVID and the challenges it presented by organizing daily huddles with management staff, participating in incident command, successfully redeploying staff during COVID, and implementing wellness rounding. CVHS leadership said navigating such an organization through that challenge while maintaining her many other executive responsibilities is what made her the ideal candidate.

“Michele has over 20 years of experience in health care, nonprofit and university environments,” said Dennis Johnson, president and CEO of CVHS. “We were drawn to her comprehensive body of work that includes recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion, workforce planning, conflict resolution, change management and benefits administration. Plus, she has proven experience collaborating with senior management to strategically plan human resources initiatives to support organizational goals.”

Among Sedney’s many affiliations and achievements include serving as chair and board member of the Baltimore Alliance for Careers in Health Care, receiving the Secretary of Labor’s Opportunity Award, and recognition from the Association of Diversity Councils at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Sedney began her employment with CVHS on June 12.