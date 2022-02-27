Vice president of hospice services named

NEWTON — Ashley Perkins, MSN, RN, has been promoted to vice president of Carolina Caring’s Hospice Services program. Designed to serve patients who face their last six months of life, the program serves patients across a 12-county area in western North Carolina.
Perkins has more than 20 years of health care experience. She previously served as director of nursing and team leader in home care facilities, as well as continuing care retirement communities. Her background includes infection prevention, wound care and care management. Earlier in her career, she spent 10 years as a case manager and admission nurse for Carolina Caring, formerly Catawba Regional Hospice.
After completing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, Perkins earned a master’s degree in nursing leadership and management at Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. She completed a fellowship with LeadingAge North Carolina Leadership Academy and maintains certification as a palliative and hospice nurse.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity to join Carolina Caring’s leadership team and support its mission to provide world-class care and enhance lives,” says Perkins. “The organization’s core values and dedication to consistently providing exceptional care inspire me to bring my diverse background to support our patients and the community.”
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.