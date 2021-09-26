Veteran banker appointed to boards

NEWTON — Officials at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank, announced that veteran banker Kimberly Boyd-Leaks has been appointed as the 11th member of the boards of directors of the company and the bank.

Boyd-Leaks also is currently the executive vice president, chief banking support officer at the bank and is responsible for human resources, marketing, learning and development, call center, retail sales support and customer relationship management (CRM) teams.

The announcement was made by the board chairman, Robert C. Abernethy.

“With over 36 years of financial services experience, and 27 years with the bank, Kim has been an integral part of the executive team at the bank,” Abernethy said.