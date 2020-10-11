Veteran attorney joins Lincolnton law firm

LINCOLNTON — Effective Oct. 1, attorney John F. Cutchin, who has been practicing 45 years, became an attorney associated with The Pendleton Law Firm in Lincolnton.

For most of his career, Cutchin has been a sole practitioner. He said he could not pass up an opportunity to join one of the most prestigious law firms in Lincoln County for the remainder of his career.

A 1968 graduate of Bandys High School, Cutchin graduated from Davidson College in 1972 with a bachelor's degree in English. He received his juris doctorate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1975.

Cutchin has been active in both the Catawba County Bar Association and Lincoln County Bar Association. Cutchin is also a member of the North Carolina State Bar and has been a Certified Family Financial Mediator since 2001.

Cutchin has received numerous awards throughout his career. He was named one of the 10 Best Attorneys in North Carolina by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys for 2016-17, and was presented a Top 10 Attorney Award in 2017 by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys for excellence in the field of family law.

Cutchin lives in Denver, and is a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. His main focus of practice in The Pendleton Law Firm will be family law and estate work. The firm is at 211 N Academy St. in Lincolnton. He will retain his old phone number of 828-464-5871, but can also be reached at The Pendleton Law Firm phone number of 704-735-0483.