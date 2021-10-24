Vascular surgeon joins FryeCare Specialty Center

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Korsica Mebane, MD, vascular surgeon, to her new medical practice at FryeCare Specialty Center, located at 415 N Center St., Suite 203, Hickory. To schedule an appointment, call 828-323-8281. Same-week appointments are available.

Dr. Mebane specializes in treating diseases and other problems within the vascular system — the network of arteries and veins that carry blood throughout the body. Treatments range from noninvasive procedures to complex surgeries. Mebane has a special interest in aneurysm repair, vascular/endovascular surgeries, angioplasty and stents, and carotid surgery and stents. She will perform vascular surgery exclusively at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Mebane earned her medical degree from The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University in Greenville. She completed a surgery residency at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee. Additionally, Mebane completed fellowship training in vascular surgery at The University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.