Valley Storage opens new facilities

HICKORY — Valley Storage welcomed in the past month three new self-storage facilities — the latest of which opened in Hickory.

The two new locations serving Hickory residents are on 26th Street Boulevard and Clement Boulevard, and the third location offers self-storage options on Pearl Road in Strongsville, Ohio. All the facilities are complete with a staffed and supplies-stocked storage office for an easy rental process. Tenants can find everything they need to securely pack up their items, from boxes to locks.

In Hickory, residents and businesses can take advantage of self-storage close to either Hickory Regional Airport or near Hickory Motor Speedway. Both storage facilities have storage units with drive-up entry; however, the location on Clement Boulevard also offers temperature control and vehicle storage. They are about 10 minutes from Lenoir-Rhyne University and can provide student storage solutions for those living in or near campus.

Valley Storage makes renting self-storage easier than ever with its contactless rental options. Tenants can rent in person, over the phone or online, and storage experts are always available to assist with the process or answer any questions. Valley Storage can connect tenants with the best storage unit option to protect their belongings.