Valdese Weavers gets new president

Shelton added, “It has been an honor and a privilege for me to lead Valdese Weavers as our president and CEO. We have grown five-fold since I joined the company in 1989. Further, we have doubled our size during the period of globalization that decimated our segment of the domestic textile industry. Most of the great decorative fabric mills in the United States, and many around the world, that we competed with since the 1990’s have since disappeared. Yet, we have not only survived, but have found a way to indeed thrive. This has only been possible because of our customers, who have seen value in our products and services consistently over the years as we continually re-invented our company, striving to better meet their needs. And equally important, the dedication, commitment, and loyalty of our ESOP associates at Valdese Weavers has created our success, inspired by the vision of our talented leadership team. For this I am extremely grateful, and incredibly proud.”