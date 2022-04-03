Upgrade plans approved for Catawba Springs course

HICKORY — The Lake Hickory Country Club board of directors has approved plans for major golf course enhancements to the Catawba Springs course.

Phase I of a multi-phased re-imagined master plan was unanimously approved by LHCC board of directors and construction is scheduled to begin in late summer 2022.

Phase I will consist of the following enhancements:

Bunker renovation (27 holes)

Improved sustainability

Improved playability

Greater visual appeal

Practice facilities and short game area

Adds substantial value for new and existing members

Hub of the facility

Gives families a chance to be together in a golf activity

Significantly improve member engagement and relations

Design refinements (holes 7, 8, and 9 Sulphur Springs Course)

Substantially improve playability

Major positive impact by increasing member and guest experience, as many times members are unable to finish their round due to the challenge these holes present.

Increase the enjoyment of female and junior players

Tree clearing and turf quality (27 holes)

Bermuda grass needs sunlight

Less shade equals better turf

Overall better turf quality promotes a more enjoyable golfing experience

Next steps will be to engage Jeff Lawrence, golf course architect, to develop a detailed design plan for each of the Phase I projects. Once complete, these plans will be reviewed and approved by LHCC Golf Committee and the board of directors. Once the plans are approved and a bid is accepted, a construction schedule will be sent to membership.