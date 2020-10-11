Universal Furniture celebrates anniversary

CONOVER — Universal Furniture is celebrating the one-year anniversary of being part of the Conover community. On Oct. 1, 2019, the company bought the former Southern Furniture plant to become its U.S. manufacturer of custom upholstery.
“The factory has a history of building bench-made upholstery since 1923,” said Universal Furniture Senior Vice President of Sales Sean O’Connor. “We are proud to be the new owners and we couldn’t be more pleased with the work that is coming out of Conover.”
Supported by the craftsmanship and hard work of the people in Conover, Universal Furniture has quadrupled its upholstery account base since July, and it will be adding 300 more upholstery accounts by the year end. More than 200 new upholstery styles were introduced in June, and this fall the company will add 20 outdoor upholstery offering to its lineup, all made in Conover.
This addition is part of the Coastal Living outdoor collection launch that will be shown in a newly renovated 8,500-square-foot portion of the company’s High Point showroom.
“With the growth in business, we are looking to hire additional experienced workers for Lectra cutting machines, cushion and flatwork sewers by the end of the year,” said Universal Furniture General Manager Dale Smith.
Smith said openings are posted on the Universal website.
In addition to business improvement since last October, a lot of things have been happening at the Conover plant. Many changes have been made to improve the facility, update the manufacturing process and enhance the workforce.
One of the first improvements for workers was to implement a benefits program. A health-care insurance package was created that offers coverage for medical, dental and vision and includes a flexible spending account option. For retirement needs, a 401k savings program was developed.
In the plant, the production lines were rearranged to improve efficiency and new machines were installed in the cutting and sewing areas.
“All the changes and improvements have helped us to make a lot of progress in a short time,” said Smith, “and everyone has really stepped up to the plate and made it a successful year.”
Universal Furniture creates furnishings for the whole home with a focus on function and lifestyle. The company’s casegood, upholstery, accent and accessory designs are developed under the brand names Universal Furniture, Miranda Kerr Home, Coastal Living and Nina Magon, and sold through retailers and interior designers throughout North America and around the world. Founded in 1968, Universal Furniture is a brand of Samson Holdings, one of the world’s largest vertically integrated furniture manufacturers. For more information, visit www.universalfurniture.com, or find the company on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest @UniversalFurn.
