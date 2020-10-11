Universal Furniture celebrates anniversary

In addition to business improvement since last October, a lot of things have been happening at the Conover plant. Many changes have been made to improve the facility, update the manufacturing process and enhance the workforce.

One of the first improvements for workers was to implement a benefits program. A health-care insurance package was created that offers coverage for medical, dental and vision and includes a flexible spending account option. For retirement needs, a 401k savings program was developed.

In the plant, the production lines were rearranged to improve efficiency and new machines were installed in the cutting and sewing areas.

“All the changes and improvements have helped us to make a lot of progress in a short time,” said Smith, “and everyone has really stepped up to the plate and made it a successful year.”

