United Way selects Century Furniture for Community Chest Award

HICKORY — The Catawba County United Way recently held its annual Spirit of Giving Awards and recognized Century Furniture as the 2019 Community Chest Award recipient.

The criteria for this award includes year-round involvement in the community in coordination with the Catawba County United Way, participation in volunteer activities and public support for the United Way’s impact areas of education, income and health.

The event also recognized the top company community giving campaigns for 2019: Catawba County Government, Shurtape Technologies, Hickory Chair, Publix-Lake Hickory and Carolina Insurance.

Carolina Insurance was honored for top community campaign for companies with less than 100 employees.

Publix-Lake Hickory was honored for top community campaign for companies with 100-199 employees.

Hickory Chair was honored for community campaign for companies with 200-499 employees.

Shurtape Technologies was honored for top community campaign for companies with 500-999 employees.

Catawba County Government was honored for top community campaign for companies with 1,000-plus employees.