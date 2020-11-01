United Way selects Century Furniture for Community Chest Award

Shown, from left are CCUW Executive Director Jennie Connor, CCUW Board Vice President and RHF/Century Furniture Vice President Human Resources Amy Guyer and Century Furniture President Alex Shuford. Photo courtesy of Catawba County United Way.
Shown, from left, are CCUW Board Vice President and RHF/Century Furniture Vice President Human Resources Amy Guyer, Carolina Insurance owner Carroll Holland and CCUW Executive Director Jennie Connor.
Shown, from left, are CCUW Board Vice President and RHF/Century Furniture Vice President Human Resources Amy Guyer, Publix Store Manager Arnie Jackson, Publix Catering Liz Nash and CCUW Executive Director Jennie Connor.
Shown, from left, are CCUW Board Vice President and RHF/Century Furniture Vice President Human Resources Amy Guyer, Hickory Chair VP Supply Chain Tim Atkins, Hickory Chair President Kevin Bowman, Hickory Chair HR manager Jennifer Dimmette and CCUW Executive Director Jennie Connor.
Shown, from left, are CCUW Executive Director Jennie Connor, CCUW Board Vice President and RHF/Century Furniture Vice President Human Resources Amy Guyer and Shurtape Technologies HR Business Partner Bill Green.
Shown, from left, are Assistant County Manager Mary Furtado, CCUW Board Vice President and RHF/Century Furniture Vice President Human Resources Amy Guyer and CCUW Executive Director Jennie Connor.
From staff reports
HICKORY — The Catawba County United Way recently held its annual Spirit of Giving Awards and recognized Century Furniture as the 2019 Community Chest Award recipient.
The criteria for this award includes year-round involvement in the community in coordination with the Catawba County United Way, participation in volunteer activities and public support for the United Way’s impact areas of education, income and health.
The event also recognized the top company community giving campaigns for 2019: Catawba County Government, Shurtape Technologies, Hickory Chair, Publix-Lake Hickory and Carolina Insurance.
Carolina Insurance was honored for top community campaign for companies with less than 100 employees.
Publix-Lake Hickory was honored for top community campaign for companies with 100-199 employees.
Hickory Chair was honored for community campaign for companies with 200-499 employees.
Shurtape Technologies was honored for top community campaign for companies with 500-999 employees.
Catawba County Government was honored for top community campaign for companies with 1,000-plus employees.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.