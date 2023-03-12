HICKORY — UNC Health Caldwell’s new internal medicine practice in north Hickory, Hickory Medical Park, opened Monday, March 6. The practice has two providers, Jenette Swisher, MD and May Lee, FNP-C, as well as several experienced staff members. Michael Rewis, MD, an internal medicine physician, will also be joining the practice in April.

The practice, formerly known as Swisher Internal Medicine, chose to join UNC Health Caldwell early this year.

“We are so excited to be joining the UNC Health Caldwell family! We have served this community for years and having UNC Health Caldwell to support us will allow us to provide the highest standard of care to our patients. They can come to us knowing they will receive the professional and efficient care that they deserve,” said Dr. Swisher.

Hickory Medical Park will provide primary care to patients 18 or older. Patients can choose this practice for a range of services including yearly physicals, vaccinations, women’s health and more.

“UNC Health is such a well-known name with an expectation of quality care. We are excited to add this practice because we know that this team will uphold that standard and provide the people of Hickory and beyond with the best treatment possible,” said Laura Easton, president and CEO of UNC Health Caldwell.

Hickory Medical Park is located at 30 13th Ave. NW, Hickory. Patients can schedule an appointment by contacting the office at 828-324-0100.