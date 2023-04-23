HICKORY — UNC Health Caldwell held a ribbon cutting and open house at Hickory Medical Park, its new primary care practice, on April 13. Hickory Medical Park opened to see patients on March 6.

Hickory Medical Park, formerly known as Swisher Internal Medicine, has three providers including Jennette Swisher, MD, May Lee, FNP-C, and Michael Rewis, MD.

“I am thrilled we chose to work with UNC Health Caldwell,” said former owner, Jennette Swisher, MD. “They are committed not only to this community, but to Catawba County as a whole.”

Hickory Medical Park provides a range of primary care to patients aged 18 or older.

Patients at this practice can choose from a range of services including yearly physicals, vaccinations, women’s health and more.

President/CEO Laura Easton welcomed the new addition, “UNC Health is one of the nation’s most trusted brands in health care,” Easton said. “This brings great pride to our team but also the responsibility to deliver empathetic and expert care to every patient every time.

Swisher Internal Medicine has demonstrated in their 18-year history a commitment to serve in this way.”

Hickory Medical Park is located at 30 13th Ave. NW, Hickory. Patients can schedule an appointment by contacting the office at 828-324-010.