Ulta Beauty coming to Hickory; cosmetics store will apparently occupy former Pier 1 Imports location

Ulta Beauty is coming to Hickory, according to a bright orange sign on Catawba Valley Boulevard.

The “opening soon” sign for the cosmetics store, headquartered in Illinois, is situated in front of the former Pier 1 Imports building that sits in the shopping center anchored by Target. Pier 1 closed in the summer of 2020.

Ulta Beauty did not provide information about the new location except that it is scheduled for later this year so there are few details, Ulta Public Relations Manager Amy Clabots said in an email. More information will be available in the summer, she said.

Ulta sells high-end and drugstore beauty and wellness products that include makeup, nail products, hair care products, bath and body lines, perfumes, beauty tools and more, according to the company website. Stores often offer hair, eyebrow and makeup services.

Currently, the closest Ulta Beauty locations to Hickory are in Morganton, Mooresville and Gastonia.

