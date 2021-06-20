UCHS receives rating from Fitch

NEWTON — United Church Homes and Services has received a BBB-rating, outlook stable, from Fitch Ratings.

Fitch Ratings Inc. is an American credit rating agency and is one of the "Big Three” credit rating agencies. One hundred and seventy-nine organizations are rated, with approximately 75% being investment grade at the BBB or better level. Provided this, UCHS is one of 135 organizations in the investment grade category.

“This is an opportunity for a not-for-profit to be recognized for financial performance at a time when a pandemic has impacted all operators of senior living communities,” said Lee Syria, president and CEO of UCHS. The BBB rating primarily reflects United Church Homes and Services and affiliates' stable, midrange operational performance in recent years supported by adequate balance sheet metrics. UCHS has a manageable leverage position, has improved unrestricted liquidity year over year since 2016, and continually posts good profitability through effective cost management.

According to John White, chief financial officer, “UCHS is pleased to receive a BBB-bond rating from Fitch because it reflects a culmination of years of hard work and shows the financial strength of our organization.”

United Church Homes and Services, based in Newton, is a faith-based, not-for-profit corporation that was chartered in 1961 for the primary purpose of managing and operating retirement communities. Since that time, UCHS has grown to provide a variety of programs for older adults of all income levels. Annually, UCHS serves more than 2,400 seniors and 50 children in 12 programs across North Carolina and in Virginia. This year, UCHS is celebrating its 50th anniversary of operation.