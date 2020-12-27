Two at Catawba Insurance Agency earn certification

CATAWBA — Catawba Insurance Agency LLC, an independent insurance and risk management firm based on Main Street in Catawba, announced that Gideon Moser, vice president of commercial sales, and Cameron Laney Bixby, vice president of community engagement, have both been certified as Trusted Risk Advisors (TRA) by Beyond Insurance and the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC).

“We are very proud of Gid and Cameron for their commitment to continuous improvement and professionalism in risk management. They each earned the TRA certification because they are focused on going above and beyond to meet our clients’ needs and reduce their risk exposure,” said Patrick Laney, president.

"We are confident that our clients will benefit in terms of lower cost of risk and reduced claim frequency.”

The Trusted Risk Advisor certification demonstrates that the agent or broker has the risk advisory knowledge, skills, tools, and process needed to successfully identify, analyze, and mitigate risks and exposures on behalf of clients. The TRA mark is a symbol of professional excellence in consultative and diagnostic sales and enterprise risk management.

The TRA program is comprised of a rigorous risk management curriculum, designed to teach agents and brokers how to use a risk management matrix to conduct risk management audits. During the four sessions, agents and brokers develop skills in identifying and analyzing specific exposures, managing and mitigating risk, and monitoring and updating the plan based on the client’s needs or changes to their operations.