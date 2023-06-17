HICKORY — True North Realty, a growing real estate agency in Hickory, announces the addition of Romi McCurry to its team of real estate brokers. With over 11 years of experience at Timber Block, McCurry brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of excellence to her role at True North Realty.

McCurry's expertise lies in luxury properties and new home construction. Her commitment to her clients' success and her impeccable attention to detail have earned her a reputation as a trusted name in the industry.

Raised in Mt. View and now raising her own family there, McCurry has an intimate knowledge of the area and a strong connection to the community.

Katie Keisler, broker in charge at True North Realty, expressed her excitement about McCurry joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Romi to True North Realty. Her expertise in luxury properties and new home construction, coupled with her commitment to exceptional customer service, align perfectly with our core values. We have no doubt that Romi's dedication and passion will greatly benefit our clients and contribute to our continued success."

To learn more about McCurry and the services provided by True North Realty, visit www.nctruenorthrealty.com or call 828-307-0099.