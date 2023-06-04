HICKORY — True North Realty announced the newest addition to its team, Nolan Johnson.

Johnson has established a solid reputation for providing top-notch service and delivering outstanding results to his clients, said Katie Keisler, broker/owner of True North Realty.

With a keen understanding of the local market trends and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Johnson seeks to exceed client expectations, helping them achieve their real estate goals with ease and confidence, Keisler said.

"True North Realty is excited to welcome Nolan Johnson to our team," said Keisler. "Nolan's professionalism and dedication to client satisfaction align perfectly with our core values. His addition strengthens our ability to serve our clients and reinforces our position as a respected real estate agency in the region."

For more information about True North Realty and its services, visit their website at www.nctruenorthrealty.com.