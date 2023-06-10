HICKORY — True North Realty, a growing real estate agency in Hickory, announced the addition of Nichole Sedberry to its team of brokers.

As a Realtor dedicated to building connections, Sedberry said she believes in keeping things simple and doing her utmost to be a resource to everyone she meets. Recognizing that life can be complex, she strives to provide guidance and support that simplifies the real estate process for her clients to ensure a stress-free experience, she said.

Katie Keisler, broker in charge at True North Realty, expressed her excitement about Sedberry joining the team, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Nichole to True North Realty. Her commitment to cultivating meaningful relationships aligns perfectly with our brokerage business model. With her years of experience in the real estate industry and dedication to client satisfaction, we are confident that Nichole will positively impact our clients’ real estate journey.”

“I am excited to join True North Realty and contribute to their exceptional team,” said Sedberry. “I strongly believe they offer excellent tools and technology, and their mission aligns perfectly with my foundation. They stand behind nurturing connections with clients as well as agents. The heart of my business is satisfied clients, which undoubtedly lead to recommendations, repeat business, and, most importantly, long-lasting relationships. My mission as a Realtor is to stay connected, remain current with industry standards and trends, maintain consistency with service, and turn every client into a raving fan. Your best interest is my business because I wouldn’t have any without it.”

To learn more about Sedberry and the services provided by True North Realty, visit www.nctruenorthrealty.com or contact her directly at 704-325-9876.