HICKORY — True North Realty, a rapidly emerging firm in the real estate market of Hickory, announced Megan Cline as the latest addition to their team.

As a long-time resident of the Hickory area, Cline has developed an intimate understanding of the local market trends and the hidden gems within neighborhoods. She is well-versed in identifying the needs for growing families and possesses a keen eye for the ever-evolving real estate landscape, said Katie Keisler, broker in charge at True North Realty.

"We are thrilled to have Megan on board," Keisler said. "Her commitment to building genuine relationships with clients aligns perfectly with our mission at True North Realty. She understands the importance of personalized service and goes above and beyond to ensure that each client's real estate journey is seamless and enjoyable."

"I am excited to join True North Realty and contribute to their outstanding team," said Cline. "I have always believed in the value of personal connections, which is why you might just see me knocking on your door to introduce myself in person. Building genuine relationships with my clients is important to me, and I want to ensure that your real estate journey is as seamless and enjoyable as possible."

To learn more about Cline and the services provided by True North Realty, visit www.nctruenorthrealty.com.