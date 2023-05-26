Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — True North Realty is pleased to announce the latest addition to their team, Bailey Breen. The real estate firm said that with an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, Breen brings a valuable set of skills and expertise to complement the already exceptional group of professionals at True North Realty.

Breen has established a strong reputation among clients. With experience in luxury sales, he specializes in lakefront properties, offering a unique perspective and expertise in this market segment.

Armed with a deep understanding of local market trends and a dedication to exceptional customer service, Breen strives to exceed client expectations, turning their real estate dreams into reality.

"We are delighted to welcome Bailey Breen to our team," said Katie Keisler, broker/owner of True North Realty. "Bailey's professionalism and business standards perfectly align with our core values. His addition enhances our ability to serve our clients and reinforces our position as a highly respected real estate agency in the region."

For more information about True North Realty and their services, visit their website at www.nctruenorthrealty.com.