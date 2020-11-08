Transportation Insight HoldCo CEO named

“We enthusiastically welcome Ken to the TI family,” said Paul Thompson, chairman of the TI HoldCo board and founder of TI. “He brings with him an entrepreneurial spirit and a demonstrated track record of identifying business opportunities, developing the enterprise solutions to make them work, and successfully driving growth. In particular, he understands how customers want to leverage technology to support growth and scale and how to build e-commerce systems that are friendly to traditional retailers and small brands. He is keenly aware of how tech-enabled solutions can drive competitiveness and growth for customers, and he is an expert at managing the increasingly complicated world of logistics and supply chain management.”

Kevin Nolan, founder of NTG, continued, “As both TI and NTG continue rapid expansion, we recognized the need to build a comprehensive oversight role at the holding company level. In that regard, Ken will team with Rennie Faulkner, CEO of TI, and Geoff Kelley, president of NTG, and our very strong group of leaders at both TI and NTG. Ken has built and led successful global teams and has a proven ability to grow revenue while containing costs. His extensive experience in logistics and his familiarity with a wide variety of industries will be invaluable as we continue to connect with new and existing customers and pursue innovative growth strategies.”