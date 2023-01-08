Transform 365 Gym & Fitness opens in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM — Transform 365 Gym & Fitness, locally owned and operated by Todd and Tennille Baker, is now open in Bethlehem. Located at 9611 N.C. 127 North, the owners describe Transform 365 as a gym built around community — “Keeping things local and personable, just the way you like it.”

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of Bethlehem’s newest gym & fitness center. Light refreshments and a tour of the facility will be available that day.

“Todd and I were raised in Alexander County. We know the people here and what they like. We are always receptive to new ideas and business ventures. Opening Transform 365 Gym & Fitness made sense to us because staying fit and healthy is something we are passionate about,” Tennille said. “Providing customers with a convenient, flexible, and safe environment to work out is our goal.”

Transform 365 provides members with the flexibility needed to work out on their own time schedule. The Bakers believe that the major obstacle to staying fit is not motivation, it is convenience. At Transform, members have access to the gym from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. 365 days a year.

For those who prefer expert guidance and encouragement, a Transform 365 personal trainer will help them perform at their peak. Sessions are tailor-made to meet all the factors that affect one’s health and fitness. A personal coach will teach proper technique and form, reducing the possibility of injury while getting maximum benefit. Individual sessions are by appointment and convenient for one’s schedule. Plus, your first session is free.

In addition, members can achieve a year-round tan in the sunless tanning salon.

A variety of classes are offered for an energized workout with a committed group of people. Certified instructors in zumba and strength training lead groups in both beginner and novice classes.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and look forward to seeing folks get their workout on,” Tennille said with a smile.

Todd and Tennille are both graduates of Alexander Central High School. They have been married for 22 years and currently live in Bethlehem. Todd is an ASE-certified mechanic and has 30-plus years in the car business. He currently owns and operates T&T Sales, LLC on Rink Dam Road. Tennille holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in reading education. She taught at Ellendale Elementary School for 20 years before leaving in 2019 for her current position as academic facilitator at Clyde Campbell Elementary. Todd is the son of Roger and Judy Baker of Bethlehem. Tennille is the daughter of Steve and Brenda Brown of Bethlehem. Tennille’s brother, Tyler Brown, and wife Christian are also invested business owners in Bethlehem.

“Our entire family believes in the future of the Bethlehem community,” Tennille said. “Together, with our family and friends, we are looking forward to opening Transform365 Gym & Fitness.”

Hours of operation for Transform 365 members are daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with staff on-site Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit www.transform365.net, call 828-455-5052, or email transform365gym@gmail.com.