TOP 10 UNDER 40: Winners include town manager, public health workers, school resource officer

Blanton said, “Leading is an amazing privilege and I feel very honored to serve my community with excellence, while living out my purpose. I strongly desire for perceptions to change regarding addiction/recovery and to empower those struggling, to step into their own calling, as I feel that those in recovery are the heroes of our day.”

Cassia Dowdy, 38

Dowdy currently serves as the human resources director for Design Foundry, where she aims to lead by example by believing in, developing and creating excitement about the culture there.

She leads and champions all things related to both community involvement and the development of their people, with a focus on promoting the values of Design Foundry and helping to empower employees to perform at their best.

Outside of work, Dowdy serves as a youth leader at her church, she serves as a safe friend/mentor for the Safe Harbor Whole Woman and Day programs and serves on their board of directors. She also serves as the recording secretary for Christian Education Ministry and as a board member for both Safe Harbor and Catawba County United Way. She is also a member of the Catawba County Street Team.