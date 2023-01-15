Tim Reynolds promoted to partner at DHW

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, and Whitesell, PLLC (“DHW”) announced the promotion of Tim Reynolds to partner, effective Jan. 1.

Reynolds relocated from Kansas City, Missouri, to join DHW in September 2020 and has played a key role with managing existing client relationships, as well as developing solid working relationships with new clients, industry associations, and other professional organizations in the local community and throughout the United States.

“Tim brings a wealth of tax and operational consulting experience in the retail, restaurant, manufacturing and distribution, and professional services industries to DHW, and we are excited about his new role at the firm,” said Herb Whitesell, Managing Partner.

Reynolds is a graduate of the University of Toledo, with a B.B.A. degree in accounting and is a licensed CPA in the states of North Carolina and Ohio. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is an active member in various industry associations throughout the U.S.

With offices in Hickory and Morganton, DHW has served as a strategic advisor to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990. Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.