Thrivent financial advisor receives award

HICKORY — Kelly Jones Williams, RICP, CLTC, BFA, a financial advisor with Thrivent in Hickory, has received the 2021 Voice in Philanthropy (VIP) Award from Thrivent Charitable Impact & Investing (Thrivent Charitable) in Minneapolis. She is one of just 89 financial professionals nationwide to be recognized.

Williams is being honored for her exemplary service in helping clients put their values and charitable goals into action. The selection was based on total outright and deferred charitable gifts made by her clients through Thrivent Charitable in 2021. These gifts will help support a variety of local, national, and global charities according to each client’s wishes.

“Through Kelly’s work, she has enabled her clients to lead lives of meaning and gratitude, but the impact of these charitable gifts is far broader,” says Mandy Tuong, Thrivent Charitable president and CEO. “It will spread joy and positively change lives in our shared community for future generations to come.”

“I find immense fulfillment in helping my clients live out their values by giving to the causes and organizations that mean the most to them,” said Williams.