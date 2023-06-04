HICKORY — Kelly Jones Williams, RICP, BFA, CLTC, FIC, a financial advisor with Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, has been inducted into the Voices in Philanthropy (VIP) Hall of Honor at Thrivent Charitable Impact & Investing (Thrivent Charitable).

As a public charity that works collaboratively with Thrivent and its financial advisors, Thrivent Charitable offers a wide range of charitable impact and planning options.

This award recognizes Williams for her exemplary service in helping clients put their values and charitable goals into action. Honorees are inducted into the VIP Hall of Honor when their clients’ cumulative charitable gifts to Thrivent Charitable reach or exceed $5 million.

“Through Kelly’s exemplary work, she has helped her clients to do what so many aspire to: live in abundance, meaning and gratitude. But the impact of these charitable gifts is far broader,” says Mandy Tuong, Thrivent Charitable president and CEO. “It will create positive impact and inspire lasting change in our communities.”

These gifts benefit a variety of local, national, and global charities according to clients' wishes. Only 44 active Thrivent financial advisors nationwide have achieved this distinction.

“I’m humbled and grateful to be inducted into the Thrivent Charitable VIP Hall of Honor," said Williams.

“I find immense fulfillment in helping my clients live out their values by creating the change in their communities and the world that matters most to them.”

To learn more about Thrivent Charitable, visit thriventcharitable.com.

Thrivent is represented in the Hickory and surrounding areas by Your Journey Financial Advisors, which includes Williams and Collin Carlton at 910 Tate Blvd., SE, Suite 105, Hickory, 828-855-9690; Colby Bolick at 3238 W. Main St. in Claremont, 828-459-0076; Charles Beatty, Mike Williams, Chris Leslie, and Rob Rich at 4530 Park Road, Suite 109, Charlotte, 704-525-2657.