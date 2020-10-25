Those Plant Ladies want to inspire other women

The business also hosts a Facebook community for women to discuss plant issues, ask questions and help one another.

The next step for Those Plant Ladies is hosting workshops, with the first a lesson in container gardens for colder weather.

The business has grown to five full-time employees and more part-time. At first, the pair wanted to keep it local, and make sure they were serving their hometown community. Now, with the success they’ve had so far blending their skill sets and passions, they’re looking forward to an even wider impact.

“The first year has really pushed us, we’ve had five years of growth in one year,” Wilson said.

During that time, the meaning of the business name has grown into something more as well, Payne said. At first “those plant ladies,” were Payne and Wilson. As they’ve watched other women they lead grow and learn, they realized “those plant ladies” are everyone involved in the project.

Now, they’re looking forward to empowering women and bringing on the next generation — encouraging everyone to work with their hands and get outside, Wilson said. Men who are looking to help out and encourage women are welcome to join in as well, she said.