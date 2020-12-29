Then and now: Technology, customization changed furniture industry in past 20 years

Many furniture jobs need to be filled by skilled, technology-savvy workers, Century Furniture CEO Alex Shuford said.

“We’re looking for people who have the combination of craft and technology knowledge,” he said. “More expensive and complicated machinery exists today that didn’t exist in the late '90s to early 2000s. … Software has become essential to the operation of companies. They’ve created jobs that didn't exist prior to the late '90s, like software programmers and system analysts. We’ve brought a whole new type of person into the industry.”

On the factory floor, high-tech machines cut fabric or wood, requiring workers with the know-how to run the machines.

Off the factory floor, management software has changed the game, Shuford said. These systems, used by many furniture companies, link departments from accounting to the factory floor to sales and marketing, Shuford said. The systems allow the company to work together more fluidly and allow for more custom products, he said.

“It’s allowed companies to manage more complexity,” Shuford said. "The industry used to be simpler: You would make a whole lot of a few things. The industry that is still here, the domestic industry, makes a little bit of a lot of different things that have a lot more options than they previously did.”