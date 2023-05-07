Mellon said that The Mane Suite is the ultimate destination for anyone passionate about hair. The salon’s team of stylists and colorists are true hair enthusiasts who are dedicated to the art of hair care. Whether it’s a simple cut, a new hairstyle, or a change in color, the experienced professionals at The Mane Suite can help you achieve your desired look.

“Taylorsville has been the place my family and I have called home since I was a child. I graduated from Alexander Central in 2017 and went on to obtain my cosmetology license from Caldwell Community College. I then began my journey at a local salon down the street, where I grew and learned so much,” said Mellon. “This is exactly where I need to be because God has sent me the best clients. I am so thankful for the opportunities this small town has offered me and I am excited to open my own business here where I can offer my services to the community.”