The Kay Schmucker Team honored for sales

HICKORY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate announced The Kay Schmucker Team has been named to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ esteemed Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level for 2020. The Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level is awarded to the top 2% of the network’s sales professionals based on gross commission income or closed units.

Kay Schmucker and colleague, Ashley Graffice, were honored for their exceptional performance at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention, held virtually in March.

“We applaud The Kay Schmucker Team. Earning the Gold Level of the Chairman’s Circle Award is a remarkable achievement and is a testament to Kay and Ashley’s dedication to their industry. They are knowledgeable, have a strong work ethic and strive to provide the best possible real estate experience for all their clients,” said Laura Bowman-Messick, owner/managing broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate.